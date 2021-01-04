Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to look back at Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills. Lou dives into his dissatisfaction with Tua Tagovailoa and his obvious fundamental flaws. We discuss the lack of impact from our first-round picks as a whole during the 2020 season. We look forward to their progress in 2021 coupled with the off-season additions we should be a much stronger team.
Related Posts
DT Daily 10/24: Miami-Houston Preview & Antwan Staley
October 24, 2018
The Same Old Dolphins Show: Two Weird Weeks to Go
August 29, 2020
DT Daily 8/12: Fitzpatrick Comments on Flores & Miami
August 12, 2020