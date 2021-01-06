Adam Schefter of ESPN (and this is a confirmed report this time) is reporting that Chan Gailey has resigned as the Dolphins offensive coordinator as of Wednesday Morning. The Dolphins ranked 22nd in Total Offense for the 2020 season.

No word on who may replace Gailey as the offensive coordinator but if the Dolphins stay with an in-house replacement tight ends coach George Godsey is the favorite to be promoted to the offensive coordinator role.

More on this story as it develops.