Adam Schefter of ESPN (and this is a confirmed report this time) is reporting that Chan Gailey has resigned as the Dolphins offensive coordinator as of Wednesday Morning. The Dolphins ranked 22nd in Total Offense for the 2020 season.

Dolphins announced Chan Gailey has resigned as offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2021

No word on who may replace Gailey as the offensive coordinator but if the Dolphins stay with an in-house replacement tight ends coach George Godsey is the favorite to be promoted to the offensive coordinator role.

The #Dolphins rankings under Chan Gailey PPG — 15th

YPG — 22nd

Pass YPG — 20th

Rush YPG — 22nd

Rush YPA — 29th

3rd down conversion rate — 27th

Red zone conversion rate — 17th#FinsUp @DolphinsTalk — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 6, 2021

More on this story as it develops.