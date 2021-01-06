On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about how the Miami Dolphins future is still bright despite a sad end to the 2020 season. How Tua is still on track despite heavy criticism. And should Dolphins take Heisman winner DeVonta Smith? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

