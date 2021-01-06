Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to talk about the Team awards as well as the breaking news that Chan Gailey won’t be returning to the team in 2021. We discuss this coming weekend’s playoff games and close the show briefly looking at the 15 HOF finalists.
TEAM AWARDS – GAILEY OUT – PLAYOFFS – HOF
