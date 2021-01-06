Aaron and Josh are back together to discuss the final game of the Dolphins’ 2020 season. The game itself was pretty awful, but the overall outlook for the team remains bright. They also chat about the future for Tua, the coaching staff, and some very preliminary thoughts about the draft. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
