On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian recap the 2020 Miami Dolphins season. They talk about the positives to come out of this season and all the good that took place on the field. And while the season didn’t end the way all Dolphins fans expected we have to keep things in perspective realize this season was a success overall. They also talk about what needs to be fixed heading into 2021 and speculate on what Miami may do in Free Agency and the Draft. Also, Ian and Mike share their thoughts on Chan Gailey and what Miami may do at offensive coordinator now as that is a spot they need to fill. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.