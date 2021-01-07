The seven-time Pro Bowler – Zach Thomas – is among the people that have been named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021. This news was released on Tuesday on the official Miami Dolphins Twitter account. His response was as follows:

“I am humbled and honored to have my name again be among the finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just being in the conversation, I feel like I won. Coming from a small town in Texas, and getting this far is bigger than I ever allowed myself to dream. The game was my life for 28 years, and I enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

This is the second year in a row that the linebacker’s name has appeared on the finalist list. In his 13 year career, Zach made a total of 1734 tackles. His solo tackles (1107) are the fifth-highest since 1994 and higher than any other player in Canton.

Moreover, he intercepted 17 passes in all his matches and returned four of them for a touchdown. Also, Zach is recorded to have made 20.5 sacks, forced 14 fumbles and a total of 8 saves.

Furthermore, Zach was named the first-team All Pro on five consecutive events and selected to 7 Pro Bowls. His name appeared in the NFL’s All 2000’s Team after winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award 1996.

The voting process on the entrants to the Hall of Fame will be held later this month. The inductees are expected to be announced before the Super Bowl week starts. A selection of up to five current players can be selected, together with three previously announced candidates.

