Chris Mortensen of ESPN says Deshaun Watson wanting out of Houston is possible and he could push for a trade as he is unhappy with the Texans. Watson has concerns about the franchise’s insensitivity to social justice causes. Sources close to Watson are saying he could push for a trade. Watson hasn’t asked for a trade yet but if he does and Houston does look to move him, Miami is the likely landing spot. Watch the video below.

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021