In the last few days, one of the biggest stories has been how Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the organization for not being involved in their search for a new general manager. Watson, the team leader, and franchise quarterback wants to be apart of a turnaround with the Texans and wants input, but the team doesn’t appear to want his input. Watson appears to be frustrated with the franchise, and who could blame him. The team traded his best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, for basically nothing. Then they traded two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Larmey Tunsil and Kenny Stills. Stills was released during the season, and when the team got off to a horrible start, they fired their head coach-acting general manager Bill O’Brien. The team finished 4-12 and have no 1st or 2nd round picks in this upcoming draft. Watson is one of the stars in the NFL, and his team has failed to upgrade the team despite going to the playoffs the last couple of years before this year. Watson seems to want out because of the direction the team is going and lack of involvement, and he doesn’t want to waste his best NFL years on a team going nowhere.

The Dolphins should be monitoring this because the team just completed a 10-6 season and is looking to continue to upgrade their young football team. They should be looking at every avenue, even the quarterback position, despite draft a young quarterback last year in Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa struggled in his 9 starts this year, which is normal. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier did come out this week and said Tagovailoa would be the starter moving forward. Still, he has always said he is always looking to add competition on the roster, no matter the position. He says this before it came out about Watson’s unhappiness with his team. If this is true, Grier should look into the situation, and there’s a lot of reasons why.

First, Watson is only 25 years old and has his best years ahead of him. Acquiring a quarterback like Watson could be an ascending move. He is a young stud quarterback that is an exciting player that could change this franchise’s course. This team has been looking for a quarterback to lead this franchise since Dan Marino retired 20 years ago. Watson’s best years are ahead of him and would make everyone around him better. Despite his team finishing 4-12, Watson threw for over 4,800 yards, 33 touchdown passes, with a 70% completion percentage, and only 7 interceptions. This team would have been in the playoffs and making a deep run with a quarterback like that.

The Dolphins have cap space, and draft picks to make a move like this. They have 4 of the first 50 picks and could even offer some players, like Tagovailoa and others. The Dolphins have the room under the cap to take on Watson’s contract for the next 4 years, so it’s not like the team would have to give him a new contract to go along with player-draft pick compensation.

Watson would immediately make the Dolphins a contender in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills. Yes, the Dolphins still have to add more talent around him on offense, but Watson put up great numbers without a running game the whole season and despite losing some of his best receivers to injury or suspension the last part of the year.

The Dolphins would be out of their minds not to look into the Watson situation. They need a playmaker and a face of the franchise. This isn’t to knock Tagopvailoa, but Watson would be a huge upgrade for this franchise. I know the Dolphins are going into year 3 of their rebuild, but they need to think about being more aggressive in acquiring talent and not add more draft capital. The Dolphins just finished the season 10-6 and just missing the playoffs. This team’s goals should be not only making the playoffs but also becoming serious contenders, and Watson would make the team a contender.

In the past two decades, the Dolphins have had chances to make moves to upgrade the quarterback position and passed or failed to be aggressive. They passed on Drew Brees twice, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Russel Wilson. They could have traded for Matt Hasselbeck or traded up in the draft for Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. For whatever reason, the Dolphins decided to pass on the player or weren’t aggressive enough and let another team swoop in to get the quarterback. The Dolphins’ current regime owes it to the organization and their fan base to look in and possibly acquire Watson if they want to show how committed they are towards making this team a contender.