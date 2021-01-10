As we all know, the Miami Dolphins are one of the most famous professional American football teams. Based in Miami, they have competed in the National Football League, and they are a member team of the league’s American Football Conference. The Dolphins are the oldest professional sports team in Florida. They joined the American Football League (AFL) in 1965 for $7.5 million. The Dolphins have a record of 15–39–2. There’s no time for delay in the NFL… Players are always primed and ready to go! However, lucky for fans like us we can watch television, play online slots, or have a cup of coffee as we read about the top 5 Miami players of all time below!

Lloyd Mumphord

Lloyd N. Mumphord was born on December 20, 1946 and is a former defensive back. He played professionally for the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League. For the Dolphins, he captained and played in three Super Bowls during his time at Miami. He now holds NFL records for punt and kicks blocks in a season and in a career. He will always be known as a Dolphins legend.

Uwe Von Schamann

Uwe Detlef Walter von Schamann played for the Miami Dolphins from 1979 to 1984 in the National Football League. Von Scamann’s first and final years with the Dolphins are his most memorable. He was an award winner for Rookie of the Year in 1979 and 1984. The latter was his final year in the league. Schamann has a record of 70 extra points. He finished his NFL career with 101 out of 149 field goal attempts. In the 1984 season, he even set an NFL record, that includes 70 extra-point attempts.

Paul Lankford

Paul Lankford was a cornerback. He played ten seasons in the National Football League for Miami. He played 130 games and played in two Super Bowls for the Miami Dolphins. Paul Lankford’s name has slipped through the cracks of Dolphins history. In seven years as a starter, Lankford made a total of 13 interceptions. He once said: “For years, as an athlete, I tried to stay away from doctors, “Then I wind up working with them. It’s kept the lights on for the last 15 years.”

T.J. Turner

T.J. Turner had a seven-year career with the Dolphins, as a defensive end and nose tackle. His best year was in 1988 when he totaled five sacks. Also known as Thomas Samuel Turner III, he was an American football linebacker and played one season on New England Patriots of the National Football League. He started playing college football at Michigan State University.

Dwight Hollier

Dwight Hollier is a former linebacker. He was committed to Miami Dolphins as he played most of this career for the team. He was at the heart of the Miami Dolphins for most of his career. He had one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Dwight Hollier has 328-career tackles. He is now a senior associate athletic director for Student-Athlete Health. He mentioned: ‘’I love the opportunity to assist in providing student-athletes with the resources they need to be successful and have the amazing experience that I had as a student-athlete at Carolina.’’