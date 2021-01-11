On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom pass out the 2020 Season DolphinsTalk.com End of Year Awards. Team MVP, Rookie of the Year, Game of the Year, Moment of the Year, Most Improved Player, Free Agent Signing of the Year, Unsung Hero of the year, are just a few of the categories we pass out awards in. Also, we talk about the big news story from Sunday from Chris Mortensen of ESPN that the Miami Dolphins may be the preferred trade destination of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Could this happen? Will this happen? What is the reaction to the Watson Rumor? We break it down from all sides. Also, Tom and Mike go over some options for the vacant Dolphins offensive coordinator position and who may be a good fit to call plays in 2021 for the Fins. We go over some names that have been floated out there already plus some names that haven’t been mentioned in some places. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.