Slots are among the most sought after games both online and in land-based casinos. What makes these games unique is because they are developed by different software companies around the world. Moreover, the games come with different features such as the free spins, wild symbols, and scatters to increase your chances of winning. Furthermore, there are numerous new slot sites in 2021 that offer you to play in both free mode or real money. So, you can always check them out. Nevertheless, our guide will provide you with all the information you need to know before you pick a football themed slot game.

Volatility and Payout Percentages

All slots games are not created in the same way. If you are looking for a real money online slot, you must consider the theoretical return to player (RTP) of the game first. The RTP represents the expected return to the player over a long period of time.

The volatility of the game indicates how often and the amount you expect to win. High variance slot games offer substantial payouts though they occur less frequently. On the other hand, low variance slots offer low but frequent payouts.

Progressive Jackpots

If big payouts are what you are after, then you should try your luck with progressive slot games. The good thing with these games is that the jackpot increases with time. However, to be eligible for the jackpot, you must wager the maximum amount allowed. We highly recommend that you play low to high volatility slots to increase your winning opportunities.

Free Spins and Bonus Rounds

One of the advantages of playing online slots is that they come with different types of bonuses and promotions to boost your winning opportunities. Some casino operators will reward players with free spins to try out new games without risking their money. However, before you claim any bonus, it is essential to read and understand the terms and conditions.

Game Developer

The visual appeal of the game is very important. You must select games that are powered by world-class software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech and IGT. Slots from these developers are not appealing but also reward decently.

Number of Paylines

Paylines are among the most vital elements in online slot games. The number of paylines in an online slot determines the number of possible winning combinations that you can make. It is recommended to look for slots that have multiple number of paylines. Note that some slots have fixed number of paylines while others have adjustable number of lines.