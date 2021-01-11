How to Watch NFL 2021 Season Online

Live stream sports is the new norm of today. Like in online casino games, you can live stream all your favorite NFL games on the go or from the comfort of your home. Thanks to the latest modern technology, you watch and bet on Miami Dolphins games in real time as they happen. Our guide covers only the official sources for the 2020/21 NFL season. Note that you may require a VPN to get the live streaming services.

Live Streaming NFL Games Using a VPN

If you are based in the US, you don’t have to worry because you can stream NFL via many free options that are available. However, players residing outside the US must use a VPN to bypass the geographical restrictions. Here are the simple steps to get you started:

Register on a reputable VPN service like Nordvpn. Download the VPN app and install on your device. Launch your VPN by connecting it to the right server. Ensure that you clear your browser cookies and cache data. Load your selected streaming app and choose any NFL game.

Best Options to Live Stream NFL Games 2021

Once you have set up the VPN, you can select any of the following options for live streaming services:

NFL Game Pass (use Nordvpn)

YouTube TV (US)

Sling TV (US)

Dazn (Canada)

Amazon Prime Video

Yahoo! Sports App.

NFL 2020/21 Wild Card Schedule

The following is a schedule for the NFL wild card. All games are played in Eastern Time.

Saturday January 9th

Colts (11 – 5) vs. Bills (13 – 3) 9:05 PM

Sunday January 10th

Rams (10-6) vs. Seahawks (12 – 4) 12:40 AM

Buccaneers (11 – 5) vs. Football Team (7 – 9) 4:15 AM

Ravens (11 – 5) vs. Titans (11 – 5) 9:05 PM

Monday, January 11th