Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss Deshawn Watson, DeVonta Smith, and our OC search. Louis expresses some concerns about the job Chris Grier has done as he goes over the results of his drafts since becoming GM. We need more Home Runs according to Louis. He explains why.
