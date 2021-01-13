The Super Bowl LV opening is scheduled on February 1, 2021. The event will make the kick-off of the Super Bowl week in the country and it will be sponsored by Bolt 24. Millions of fans from around the world will be tuning in to witness the top two NFL teams of the year battle against each other.

However, not everyone enjoys betting on the Super Bowl, some prefer playing football themed online slot games. These games are designed to deliver the best experience to Super Bowl lovers and any other interested people.

If you want to spin some real money making slots, we have prepared a list with the latest titles in the market. Moreover, you can find detailed reviews available in Finnish and other languages at different casino websites. Here are a few of our favorite slots you may be interested in.

Gridiron Glory Slot

Gridiron Glory slot is an amazing game which is designed to deliver a full-on football experience. This slot game features a background full set of players on the reels. You will come across familiar positions like the holder, cheerleaders, the quarterback, and the kicker. If you love the thrill of the field and the fun or scoring, you will enjoy this slot game. The highest paying symbol is the referee who pays 1200 coins and the quarterback pays 500 coins. Additionally, you will receive up to 25 free spins when you match the right symbols.

Pigskin Payout Slot

If you like cartoonish online slots, Pigskin Payout slot might be the best title for you. This American football-themed video slot comes with the referee, cheerleaders, foam fingers and many others. The game combines high quality features of the football game and those of video slots. There are different paying symbols that can award up to 1500 coins. Lucky players can walk away with the jackpot prize worth 7500 coins when the wild cheerleader symbol appears.

Football Frenzy Slot

Football Frenzy is another slot you need to check out. Unlike many slots, this game comes with 7 reels and 50 paylines. You can easily spin the reels and enjoy a memorable experience without any fear. Football Frenzy is designed to bring to life the real life stadium experience. There are two teams in this game, yellow and black and the other team is blue and white. The highest payout is from the quarterback of the yellow and black team. You may be the lucky winner of up to 1000 coins.

Fruit Bowl XXV Slot

Fruit Bowl XXV slot takes a football themed game to another level. Once the game has loaded, you’ll see players entering the field, represented by some juicy fruits. The field is not only colorful, but it provides animated symbols that are exciting to watch. The wild symbol in the game is represented by the grape fruit and it can reward up to 7000 times the bet. You will come across the Fruit Bowl feature that rewards free games.