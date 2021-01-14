UPDATE: Clemson OC Tony Elliott informed the Dolphins he is not interested in their offensive coordinator position

 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Thursday afternoon released the names of the 6 candidates to be the next Dolphins offensive coordinator. Per Cam Wolfe of ESPN interviews are happening this week and still ongoing. The names are

Steelers QB Coach: Matt Canada

Clemson Offensive Coordinator: Tony Elliott

Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach: George Godsey (it came out today that Godsey was promoted from TE’s coach to QB coach the 2nd half of the Dolphins season, but it was never announced)

Dolphins Running Backs Coach: Eric Studesville

Chargers QB Coach: Pep Hamilton

49ers Run Game Coordinator: Mike McDaniel

The big question is will they go with an external hire or an internal one. If they do go external that would be a possible shake-up at the position coaches (ie Offensive Line coach, quarterbacks coach, WR coach, RB coach…etc). While if they keep it with an internal hire/promotion that may mean more continuity and less of a staff shake-up.

More on this story as it develops.