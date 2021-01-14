UPDATE: Clemson OC Tony Elliott informed the Dolphins he is not interested in their offensive coordinator position

I'm told the #Dolphins have reached out to Clemson OC Tony Elliott, as did the #Titans–just to gauge his interest–with current OC Arthur Smith interviewing for current HC vacancies. However, Elliott informed both teams he wants to stay at Clemson for the time being, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 14, 2021

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Thursday afternoon released the names of the 6 candidates to be the next Dolphins offensive coordinator. Per Cam Wolfe of ESPN interviews are happening this week and still ongoing. The names are

Steelers QB Coach: Matt Canada

Clemson Offensive Coordinator: Tony Elliott

Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach: George Godsey (it came out today that Godsey was promoted from TE’s coach to QB coach the 2nd half of the Dolphins season, but it was never announced)

Dolphins Running Backs Coach: Eric Studesville

Chargers QB Coach: Pep Hamilton

49ers Run Game Coordinator: Mike McDaniel

The #Dolphins the list of candidates for their open OC job: #Clemson OC Tony Elliott, #Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton, #49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, #Steelers QB coach Matt Canada, and #Dolphins RBs coach Eric Studesville and QBs coach George Godsey. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

The big question is will they go with an external hire or an internal one. If they do go external that would be a possible shake-up at the position coaches (ie Offensive Line coach, quarterbacks coach, WR coach, RB coach…etc). While if they keep it with an internal hire/promotion that may mean more continuity and less of a staff shake-up.

Though it was never announced, George Godsey became Dolphins QB coach in the second half of the year. I'd keep a close eye on Studesville, McDaniel, Canada and Elliott among this group. Interviews begun this week and are still ongoing. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2021

I'm told the #Dolphins have already made contact with #Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton for the offensive coordinator job, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 14, 2021

More on this story as it develops.