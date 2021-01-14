The offseason for any team can be a time of confidence, a time of uncertainty and anxiety, and a time of making moves that are considered “writings on the walls.” In the Miami Dolphins case, this offseason is a time of confidence for the front office and coaching staff, with having 2 first round and 2 second-round picks in the 2021 draft and the 7th most cap space for free agency at $32M.

Whether you are all in on Deshaun Watson being traded to Miami or all in on keeping Tua and the draft assets that Miami has at their disposal, the Miami Dolphins are in a win-win situation, especially coming off a 10-6 season.

Let’s keep this in mind, the Deshaun Watson to Miami rumors at this moment in time are all coming from the Texans’ side, and that’s if the Texans are even willing to trade Watson or if Watson decides to force his way out of Houston. Deshaun Watson tweeted his displeasure with Nick Caserio’s hiring because the owner apparently broke a promise that Watson would be involved in the GM search. Watson later tweets, “some things never change,” about his displeasure on the hiring, which was later deleted.

Can that relationship be repaired? I do not know. The Texans’ lack of flexibility with draft assets and cap space led them to be 4-12 this past season, despite Watson leading the league in passing yards. Before the Dolphins can even think about making a trade offer, the Houston Texans have to try to repair their relationship with their franchise quarterback first, but this will not go away.

Embrace this, because either A) Miami will trade for an already proven Quarterback at the NFL level and will still have the opportunity to build around him in the later rounds of the draft and free agency, or B) keep Tua Tagovailoa on the roster, who has shown at times that he can be that franchise QB, with either adding a Devonta Smith, Jamar Chase or Peneii Sewell at the number 3 pick, or trade back and get more picks. Brian Flores and Chris Grier’s first two seasons together have prepared the Dolphins to make a splash, whatever that may end up being.

When I heard at first that the Dolphins were rumored to trade for Deshaun Watson, I was a little worried because of the assets that Miami could lose and a possibility for Miami to l0se out on drafting a number 1 receiver; there is still a way to get that receiver later because other teams have proven stars that were drafted after round one. Let’s do the last five drafts, shall we, starting in 2016:

2nd: Sterling Shepard(2016), Michael Thomas(2016), Juju Smith-Schuster(2017), Courtland Sutton(2018), DJ Chark(2018), Deebo Samuel(2019), AJ Brown(2019), Mecole Hardman(2019), DK Metcalf(2019), Tee Higgins(2020), Laviska Shenault(2020), Chase Claypool(2020), Denzel Mims(2020),

3rd: Cooper Kupp(2017), Chris Godwin(2017), Michael Gallup(2018), Terry McLaurin(2019),

4th: Gabriel Davis(2020)

5th: Tyreek Hill(2016)

6th: Donovan Peoples-Jones(2020)

UDFA’s: Robby Anderson(2016), Preston Williams(2019)

The names on this list are people I define as “well known” or “Impact players” around the league. They are not all pro bowlers/all pros, but they have significantly impacted their franchises. So If Miami passes on Devonta Smith or Jamar Chase and takes OT Peneii Sewell out of Oregon, the Dolphins could have a situation that the Dallas Cowboys had for many years, one of the best offensive lines in football. The offensive line is a more valuable position than taking a Wide Receiver at 3. However, if the Jets do take a Quarterback/pass on Sewell, I don’t think they should be married to picking Sewell. Maybe Call up the Cincinnati Bengals and see what they would want to offer for Peneii Sewell. Joe Burrow was hit repeatedly before having a season-ending knee injury in 2020. Cincinnati’s priority is to protect their franchise Quarterback, trade back 2 spots, gain some assets. If Devonta Smith or Jamar Chase is there, I will be more comfortable taking one of them at number 5 overall. If Miami cannot find a trade partner, I think you have to take Sewell if he’s there. However, if they eventually decide to take Heisman Trophy Wide Receiver Devonta Smith out of Alabama or Jamar Chase out of LSU, I would not be upset about that selection. Best case scenario, trade back to 5 and get one of them there.

Just like last year with the Miami Dolphins, smokescreens will be thrown out everywhere; they will send out one’s saying that they are interested in some Quarterback prospects at number 3, but that’s part of the game. They are trying to force a team’s hand to make a big-time trade with the Dolphins, and everybody should embrace it. Be honest with yourselves, do you really think that the Miami Dolphins will give up on Tua after one year for a Quarterback at number 3? I do not think so. If it’s a Watson trade, that is a different story, but Houston still needs to hash that situation out first before we can even think about a trade. It does not mean that they should not do their due diligence in evaluating what Chris Grier says, “every position on the field,” including the Quarterback.

I still believe in Tua Tagovailoa. I believe that Miami will build around him, but let’s not give up on him after year one. Do you remember how Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen looked in his first two years? It was dreadful. Tua looked better this year than Allen did in his rookie season. When there’s so much hype around a guy who was considered the “savior of the franchise,” and when he does not look like that out of the gate, people get impatient. I am asking every one of you to be patient. Some were really patient in the Ryan Tannehill days in Miami; why can’t we do the same thing with Tua and a front office that has more assets to build today than they ever did with Ryan Tannehill?

Rumor mill might force other teams to make trades with the Dolphins, helping them build their team even more. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick turned a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo into 9 draft picks. Miami can continue to do that with the Laremy Tunsil trade. So embrace the rumor season because it could really benefit the Miami Dolphins.