The DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network has a new show as part of the family. DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern will be a once a week show hosted by DolphinsTalk.com Blogger Kevin Dern where he goes over all of the news stories of the week in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On this week’s show, Kevin talks about what pieces the Dolphins need to add on defense this offseason, the Tua and Watson rumors, Xavien Howard hiring a new agent, and what that means moving forward, his thoughts on the Dolphins staff coaching at the Senior Bowl and much more.

