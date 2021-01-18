On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the one story that will not go away in the world of the Miami Dolphins and that is Deshaun Watson. Is he on the trade block? Will he be traded to Miami? Should Miami be interested in Watson? As each day passes more and more news comes out of Houston of how bad and toxic the situation is down there and it looks less likely that Watson will return to the Texans next season. This then has led to the speculation that Watson will ask for a trade and since he has a full no-trade clause the one spot he has his eye on per reports to where he would like to go is Miami. And that then leads to a Tua-Watson debate and what should Miami do. Mike on this podcast takes all of the emotion and feelings out of this topic and breaks it down logically and from a “does it make sense” perspective from the view-point of the Dolphins. Hear what Mike thinks and would he be on board for trading for Watson. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

