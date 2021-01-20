Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to talk playoffs as we reflect on last weekend’s Divisional playoffs. We then talk free-agent receivers and discuss varying opinions on what level free agents Miami should be looking at. Michael is convinced an elite QB is preferable to an elite defense come playoff time and we briefly discuss that. Lastly, we close the show with our predictions for the Championship games.
Playoffs, Free Agent Receivers, and Championship Predictions
