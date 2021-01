In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Kevin discusses Miami’s ongoing search for their next offensive coordinator and some of the candidates they are interested in, Xavien Howard’s contract situation, the Dolphins Senior Bowl roster that they have been given, and a new X’s & O’s segment on Defensive Alignment Techniques. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER