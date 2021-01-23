Former Miami Dolphins radio broadcaster Larry King has died at the age of 87. King was the color commentator on Dolphins broadcasts for WIOD from 1969-71 and again in 1977. In 2009 King returned to the Dolphins radio booth doing a bit of the first half when Miami played New England on WQAM. In a 2017 article, King stated he was still a Dolphins Fan. “I have a special place in my heart for Miami, and I’m still a Dolphins fan,” he said. “I’ve been out of Miami for 40 years and had a great time there. Began my career there.”

Everyone at DolphinsTalk.com would like to send their condolences to the family of Larry King.