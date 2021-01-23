Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting sources are telling him Deshaun Watson told people close to him and on his team that his preferred trade desition is the NY Jets. He has the Jets atop his list because Watson is a big fan and supporter of newly hired NY Jets head coach Robert Saleh. It was Watson who recommended the Texans hire Saleh a few weeks/months back, but Houston was the only team with a head coach opening who didn’t interview and meet with Saleh.

In regards to trade compensation, what the Jets can offer is very similar to the Dolphins if not slightly better. They hold the number two overall pick in this April’s draft, where Miami holds the number three pick. And like Miami they have multiple picks in Round 1 this year. As well as the Jets have multiple picks in Round 3 this year and in Round 1 next year.

The Jets also have the 4th most salary cap space entering this offseason and can be big spenders in the free-agent market to build around Watson while Miami is middle of the pack in regards to salary cap space. Watson was also in the New York City area the past few days, but no word if that had anything to do with his preferred trade destination or if Houston gave he and his agent permission to talk to the Jets. Per the Salguero article, Watson did confirm to friends he would welcome playing for Miami but they are his second choice at this time.

NEW…Deshaun Watson has a pecking order of teams he’d like to play for. Dolphins aren’t No. 1https://t.co/87INNlJNTl — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 23, 2021

More on this story as it develops.