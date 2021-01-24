It was just over 18 months ago where the Miami Dolphins stripped down their roster to rebuild it through the draft. A year before, Tua Tagovailoa became a household name after coming into the second half of Alabama-Georgia to win the National Championship.

So this was what fans called it, a “Tank for Tua” campaign. Many Dolphin fans were so closed in on wanting Tua; it was Tua or nothing. I know a certain part of the Dolphin fanbase did not want Tua from the start, but what I am interested in is how did some people go from “Tank for Tua” to “Trade Tua for Watson?”

We build these players up, only to bring them down. Look at Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel. People were in love with those two players coming out of college, and when they showed the slightest struggle in their play, people are ready to get all over them. I am not saying that Tua Tagovailoa will be like those two. What I am saying is, Dolphin fans put Tua Tagovailoa on a pedestal from the time the Dolphins strip down the roster in the 2019 offseason to the time they Tua got drafted by Miami.

So again, why do some Dolphin fans really want to get rid of Tua so badly? It’s because they saw all the big plays that he repeatedly made at Alabama and had the mindset that it would be that all the time in the NFL and for the Dolphins. Let’s not forget that Alabama as a program is on a completely different level than a lot of other college football programs. Regardless of whether a team goes 16-0 or 0-16, you’re still facing NFL players in the NFL. The talent disparity in college is on a different level. It’s to the point where people even ask if Alabama can beat an NFL team, which is no.

When a prospect who had an amazing college career and is a big name does not play to the level of expectation, then people are ready to attack them. One could argue the expectations were too high for Tua after no rookie camp, modified training camp, surgery, etc. Yes, I believe Tua can bring the Dolphins back to the promise land. Yes, the Miami Dolphins have had only 1 playoff win since 2000. What has happened with Dolphin fans is that we have gotten impatient. People went from “Tua is our savior,” he doesn’t play exactly to many people’s expectations(because he is still developing), and then people want to call him a bust after year one. That, I do not get.

Miami is in good hands regardless of whether Tua or Watson is the Quarterback. Miami still has that opportunity to add to the receiving and running back corps to help elevate his game even more. Let’s not forget, Tua is still developing. This is not about one year or next. It’s about the next possible decade and a half. Let’s also not forget how Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen looked after year one. I wonder how many Bills fans went from “he’s a bust” to chanting “M-V-P!”

As fans(of any team), we need to stop putting athletes on this pedestal. Just imagine if Trevor Lawrence has a 3-13 season in year one, will the Jags be ready to want him out too? They’re raving right now about Trevor Lawrence coming to Duval, maybe some saying that he’s the “savior.” Just like how some did with Tua.

For Dolphin fans, it all comes from impatience, being mediocre for the last 15-20 years and not getting over the top, to in 2019 being the “worst roster in football” to having the mindset that it is all going to click right away. Some do not even appreciate that the team went 10-6 and want to point out the shortcomings.

I am asking to possibly have a change of mindset when it comes to players just coming out of college. Miami might draft Devonta Smith out of Alabama, and he might not light it up year one. Does that mean he’s a bust? I know Wide Receivers are judged differently than Quarterbacks; I hope you get where I am going.

Remember that it’s all a process. Rome was not built in a day, which also applies to your Miami Dolphins.