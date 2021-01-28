On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the Dolphins on-going search for an offensive coordinator and why Mike feels they may know who they want and the longer this goes the more likely an existing coach on the staff is promoted to that role. Mike also shares his thoughts on the latest rumor in the Deshaun Watson to Miami saga. And to close the show Mike talks about the one player at the Senior Bowl he is in love with and he hopes and prays the Dolphins land in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

