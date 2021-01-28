This Day in Dolphins History: January 28, 1971, the Miami Dolphins Selected Quarterback Joe Theismann with a pick in the 4th round (pick #99 overall) of the NFL Draft. Joe Theismann failed to sign a contract with the Dolphins after a very long and drawn-out negotiation. Theismann has said the sticking point was over his bonus and when the bonus would be paid out to him. Once he couldn’t work out a deal with the Dolphins he went to play in the CFL for 3 seasons for the Toronto Argonauts. The Dolphins traded his rights in 1974 to the Washington Redskins for a 1st round draft pick in the 1976 NFL Draft.

Theismann has said in numerous interviews over the years that his one regret was not being able to play for Coach Shula. In an interview after Shula’s death Joe had this to say; “I really would have loved to, I think, played for Coach Shula, he was kind of coach I could appreciate, he was tough, he was stern,” said Theismann.