In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, Kevin talks about the new coaching staff additions Miami has made this offseason in Jordan Salkin and Charlie Frye, the possibility of Ken Dorsey being an offensive coordinator candidate, and the Dolphins coaching staff at the Senior Bowl this week. Plus, Kevin has his X’s and O’s segment where he breaks down 1-gapping and 2-gapping. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

