On the first official episode of The Monologue, a new video and audio podcast here at DolphinsTalk.com, Josh explains why the Dolphins are in a win-win situation amidst the swirling Deshaun Watson rumors, trade scenarios, and draft talk.

Visit Manscaped.com for the world’s best men’s below the belt grooming tools! Use promo code DOLPHINSTALK for free shipping and 20% off your order!

Visit PatchVibes.com and use the promo code JOSH to save 20% on original Miami Dolphins t-shirts, stickers, and patches.

PLEASE NOTE: The YT video freezes up for a few minutes in the middle, but comes back. Audio is unaffected.1wwwwwwww1111111111wwwwwwww

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON