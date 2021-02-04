On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian preview Ian’s big weekend as he heads to Tampa, FL, and to the Super Bowl. We talk about some of the events Ian will be attending this weekend and recap his journey to get him to this point to be a finalist of NFL Fan of the Year. They also break down and preview this Sunday’s big game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay and give their predictions. And then of course they dive into the big Dolphins news of the week that the Dolphins have hired co-offensive coordinators to run their offense in George Godsey and Eric Studesville. Was this the correct move? What is the fall-out from having co-offensive coordinators? And what does this mean in 2021 for the Dolphins offense and what will it look like. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

