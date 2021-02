Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores did not win AP Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors Award Show. Cleveland Browns Head Coch Kevin Stefanski won the award. The other two head coaches who were up for this award (Stefanski and McDermott) led teams that made the playoffs this past year. Flores came in third place in the voting receiving 6 votes.

Coach of the Year voting: Kevin Stefanski: 25

Sean McDermott: 7

Brian Flores: 6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021