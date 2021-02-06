Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was denied once again and not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. This is the second year in a row where Zach was a finalist and failed to get voted in. Only two linebackers currently in the hall of fame have more combined tackles than Zach Thomas (Ray Lewis and Junior Seau).

One of the Hall of Fame voters (Gary Myers) went public and named the five players he voted for and Zach wasn’t one of them.

Pro Football Hall of Fame voter @GaryMyersNY revealed the 5 players he voted for on today’s @RossTuckerPod pic.twitter.com/MofXNUJmTB — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 5, 2021

It is believed in some circles that one of the things holding Zach back from getting in is that he is considered the third best middle linebacker of his era behind Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. As well as Zach didn’t play in many if any meaningful playoff games on a national stage. Although many NFL insiders do believe Zach will eventually get in and these are just setbacks on his journey to being inducted someday.