In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, Kevin talks about the Dolphins two new offensive coordinators and what the offense may look like in 2021, how the Dolphins were shut out of all awards at the NFL Honors Award Show Saturday evening, Zach Thomas being snubbed as he wasn’t elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame again, and which players in free agency may draw the attention of the Miami Dolphins and what Miami’s strategy may be this free agency period. Also, Kevin talks about some “winners” to come out of the Senior Bowl. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

