In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, Kevin talks about the Cameron Wolfe report about the Dolphins promoting from within to hire their next defensive line coach, the core of this Dolphins team the next three seasons, and Kyle Van Noy and the 2020 season he had. Kevin goes in-depth about Van Noy’s play in 2020 and recaps the article he wrote this week about what he brought to the Dolphins. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER