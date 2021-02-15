There have been 4 Presidents since the Dallas Cowboys last tasted Super Bowl success, yet they are still the most valuable sports franchise on the planet.

Their value, which stands at $5.5 billion is over $1.25 billion more than that of Real Madrid, the Spanish soccer team with 55 million fans worldwide.

So, how does a sports franchise with limited recent success and by no means the largest fanbase on the planet generate such staggering commercial success? What lessons could the Miami Dolphins – valued at $2.9 billion – learn from the Texas outfit? Read on to find out.

Harnessing the Narrative

You may consider yourself a huge Football fan and a devoted Dolphins supporter, but do you really like Football? Does the thought of the minutiae of tactics and plays arouse excitement in you? Do you live for those brief minutes of unadulterated play every weekend?

Or, like most of us, do you simply love the narrative surrounding the game? The storytelling, the various plotlines, and the Titanic drama injected by roaring crowds and breathless commentators.

It is the latter for most Football fans, in fact for most sports fans, and that is something the Dallas Cowboys have recognized for some time. In 1978 when it came time for the Dallas Cowboys highlight film for the season an explosive narrative was born.

With confidence in the country at an all-time low, the film producers took their opportunity to restore some national pride by inextricably linking the Cowboys to traditional, American values.

Suddenly the Cowboys represented American moral values that at the time, many felt were slipping by the wayside. At the start of the 1979 season, the CBS announcer introduced the Cowboys as “America’s Team” and the narrative was complete.

Over the course of the last 42 years, the Cowboys commercial team has gone to great lengths to reinforce this narrative, and it has reaped the reward. Cowboys fans in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington do not support the team because of their love of the city of Dallas or the State of Texas.

Instead, they support the Cowboys because they are Americans, and the franchise is inherently an American one.

The Dolphins cannot copy the exact same narrative as their Dallas counterparts, but they can forge their own and give fans from outside the state a reason to support them. But that should be a long-term goal that Miami commits to and work toward for years and perhaps even decades.

In the short-term, there is plenty more that the Dolphins can do to bridge the commercial gap to not only the Cowboys but most of the NFL.

Relevant Commercial Deals

Baptist Health, Dade County Federal Credit Union, Litecoin Foundation, Monkey Knife Fight, RoofClaim.com, and Swish Beverages were all key partners of the Miami Dolphins last season, but are they relevant to Dolphins fans? Do they add value to the brand?

Healthcare, cheap mobile games, and roof repairs are all things that we may have a need for from time to time, but they are not synonymous with a sports outfit. What is more, is that the key partners supporting the Dolphins last season were not ‘wow’ companies.

Instead, they were the kind of businesses you would expect to see sponsoring a small-time sports franchise 30 or even 40 years ago.

To really add value to a franchise, commercial teams need to be seeking out deals with well-known companies that are relevant to their fanbase.

This is something that the New York Jets took heed of when they recently partnered up with 888 Holdings, a top-level online casino operator and sports betting provider.

The online gambling company is not only recognizable to most and at the top of their industry, but they are riding the crest of a seemingly unstoppable wave.

With every passing month, the US is edging closer and closer to widespread online gambling legalization, which could have serious benefits for sports franchises. By being ahead of the curve and partnering with an established gambling company with relevance to their fanbase, the Dolphins could generate significantly more commercial revenues.

Foreign Expansion

Since 1976 arguments have raged between fans as to who is the biggest franchise in Florida, the Buccaneers, or the Dolphins?

While answering that question conclusively is impossible, what is possible to say is that currently, Tampa Bay is winning the battle. Success draws fans in and the next generation of Football fans in Florida will find it hard not to back the current Super Bowl champions.

So, for the time being, expanding their fanbase in Florida seems a difficult task for the Dolphins, meaning they must look further afield for new fans.

Fortunately, the NFL is growing all around the globe with more and more fans appearing in London, Melbourne, and Moscow. If the Dolphins are serious about improving their commercial fortunes, they should seriously look into growing their brand on foreign shores.

A blueprint for this model of foreign expansion exists in the English Premier League. Manchester United, a soccer club that has not won a domestic title since 2013 is still the most popular sports team in Asia, boasting more fans there than at home and that is no coincidence.

Over the course of the past two decades, the English soccer club has sought out commercial deals with Asian suppliers, traveled East for pre-season tournaments, and even signed Asian players to represent the team on the pitch all of which have contributed to them becoming the best-known sporting brand in Asia.

While expansion into Asia for the Dolphins may seem like a far-flung idea, expansion into the UK could be a reasonable alternative. Millions of fans in cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, and London would add enormous value to the franchise and is achievable if the Dolphins commercial team tries hard enough.