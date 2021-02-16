Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins and Kicker Jason Sanders have agreed on the terms of a five-year contract extension. The deal is worth $22 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Miami Dolphins are signing kicker Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed and ties him to the Dolphins through the 2026 season, per source. Sanders is one of the league’s top kickers and now will be paid like it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2021

Sanders was 15 for 15 on field goals inside of 40 yards. 12 of 14 on field goals between 40-49 yards and 8 of 9 on field goals from 50+ yards. Sanders was also perfect on all extra-point attempts in 2020. A 7th round pick in the 2018 draft Sanders has turned into one of the elite kickers of this era.