How much does Tua Tagovailoa make compared to top QB’s?

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the NFL’s best-known quarterbacks, with the Miami Dolphins star commanding both respect and a sizable pay. But how much is the player really making, and is he getting what he deserves?

The Dolphins are currently in decent form, currently, second favorites to win the AFC East this season. When this article was written, their NFL betting odds of topping the table were 3.75/1, meaning sportsbooks certainly believe they are in with a chance. If they hope to come out on top this upcoming season, they certainly need a strong quarterback, and this is where Tagovailoa comes in.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Recent Form

Tagovailoa has been given strong indications that he will continue as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. The team believes that he can develop into a top-tier player.

The 2020 season was the player’s first season as a pro, and he has a total of nine starts. He threw 11 touchdowns in his nine games.

Miami had a disappointing end to the 2020 season, failing to progress into contention for the Super Bowl. Tagovailoa was refreshingly honest in taking his share of responsibility in this.

All of the Dolphins officials and coaches have offered encouragement, and the player is the side’s main QB for the coming season.

Clearly, the 22-year-old has a lot to offer the team as he goes forwards.

What is Tagovailoa’s Salary Worth?

The total value of Tagovailoa has been recorded at over $30,000,000. This makes his current annual salary $7,568,859. He will become a free agent in 2024.

The player’s budding star power puts him in a good position of bolstering this salary as the next stages of his career going forward.

The winner of the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award in 2018 as a college player showcased Tua’s potential value. As his professional playing days continue, he looks set to maximize his promise.

Rival Quarterback’s earnings

How does Tagovailoa compare in financial earnings with his fellow NFL quarterbacks? Here we take a look at five prominent players currently earning their pay in the NFL.

Patrick Mahones

The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs QB Mahones is the top earner in the NFL by some distance.

Mahones’s ten-year $450 million contract provides the player with a guaranteed $45million a year. At signing $141million was guaranteed in total to the player.

On top of those earnings, the potential endorsements and other advertising and media opportunities are seemingly limitless.

Everyone at @DolphinsTalk.com would like to wish Miami Dolphins legend Bryan Cox a Happy Birthday! https://t.co/XgjY5J4fI1 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 17, 2021

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is the Minnesota Vikings Quarterback. Currently, on a deal taking him to 2023, he earns $33million a year.

It has been reported that Cousins has made more than $140million in salary during his time playing in the NFL. By the end of his current contract, Cousins will have made $196million.

Aaron Rodgers

Veteran Green Bay Packers QB Rodgers has been a huge name in the NFL for many years. With a contract set to see him through to 2024, the 38-year-old still has plenty of opportunities to add to his total earnings.

The hugely experienced Rodgers is currently on a contract valued at $134million, with an average of $33million delivered every year in salary.

Tom Brady

Brady is another veteran who scores big in every department. He is currently on a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers valued at $50million. Brady signed for two years after completing a big move from his team of 20 years, the New England Patriots.

The 7-times Superbowl champion will become a free agent in 2022. Whether the 43-year-old decides to call time on his career or continue is certainly something to look out for in the upcoming season.

Deshaun Watson

Watson signed a valuable four-year extension to his deal with the Houston Texans in 2020. The star QB is valued at $156million with a total of $111,894,247 guaranteed. His average annual salary is recorded as $39million.

Followers of Watson will look on in interest as to how the season progresses for both player and team. There have been reports that Watson was initially unhappy with the new appointment of general manager Nick Caserio.

While speculation will always be rife in the pre-season, Watson’s status as a star performer and big earner does not look to be in doubt.

How Will Tagovailoa’s Standing Change in the 2021 Season?

As the season progresses and Tagovailoa grows in experience, his reputation as a big-game player looks set to get even more prominent.

The Miami Dolphins will be keen to once again build their team around the player as they did last season. They will be hoping that he can show a strong resilience and consistency and redeem the faith shown in his ability.

As well as his team’s support, Tagovailoa can draw strength from the fact that he will be even further away from the dislocated hip suffered in 2019.

Conclusion

Tua Tagovailoa looks set to become even more of a big name as the 2021 season gets underway. His team, the Miami Dolphins, firmly believes in his promise as a top performer. He looks to have every chance to prove them right.