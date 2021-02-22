In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, Kevin talks about the contract extension the Dolphins gave Jason Sanders and what other players currently on the Dolphins may be getting contract extensions in the coming weeks. Kevin also talks about what defensive players Miami may be looking at in this year’s upcoming draft, plus Kevin has his weekly X and O segment on the defensive side of the football. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

