Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss Omar Kelly’s Deshaun Watson article published today. We also look at the Dolphin’s current free agents and talk about who may return. We also delve into who the team will likely release to make cap space for free agency. We end the show talking about how we wish Tua had shown us just a bit more last season. Neither of us has the confidence in him we’d love to have which makes the Watson trade tempting, but so costly. Decisions…decisions.