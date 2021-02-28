In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, Kevin talks about the report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald stating the Dolphins “expect to be in the mix” for Deshaun Watson and what that may mean. A scouting report on one of the best linebackers in this draft, Zaven Collins. In the X’s and O’s segment Kevin goes over coverages and coverage techniques. And Kevin releases his ALL DRAFT PICK Offensive Team. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

