In an absolute shocking move, the Miami Dolphins have informed Kyle Van Noy he is being released. Van Noy came over as a free agent from the New England Patriots in 2020 off season. Van Noy had 69 tackles and 6 sacks last year for the team. Cameron Wolfe from ESPN hinted at the potential release, which was made official from NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo:

The #Dolphins have informed LB Kyle Van Noy he will be released, source says. @CameronWolfe indicated this might be coming. It's confirmed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

The move gives the Dolphins flexibility in salary cap space. The move has created 9.5M dollars in money to spend in free agency. Andrew Van Ginkel could be playing a larger role in 2021 and the team will look to add more depth to the linebacking group.