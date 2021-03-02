 

In an absolute shocking move, the Miami Dolphins have informed Kyle Van Noy he is being released.  Van Noy came over as a free agent from the New England Patriots in 2020 off season.  Van Noy had 69 tackles and 6 sacks last year for the team.   Cameron Wolfe from ESPN hinted at the potential release, which was made official from NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo:

The move gives the Dolphins flexibility in salary cap space.  The move has created 9.5M dollars in money to spend in free agency.  Andrew Van Ginkel could be playing a larger role in 2021 and the team will look to add more depth to the linebacking group.

 