If you loved last offseason’s frenzied spending spree during free agency, you’d like what seems to be going on within the Dolphins organization right now.

The Miami Herald reported last week that the team has been considering ways to create extra cap space to be active when free agency kicks off on March 15th, the day teams and players can begin negotiations. Now, those reports seem to be bearing fruit. The Dolphins are gearing up for another aggressive free agency period following the surprise news that the team has parted ways with starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy. With the KVN move, the Dolphins have gained almost $10 million in cap space (at the cost of $4.1 in dead money).

Van Noy played well last season and was a key cog on Brian Flores’ defense, so that the move will have ripple effects throughout the roster. Most notably, Van Noy was cut because of his contract signals that other players could be on the chopping block as the Dolphins look to create more cap space in the coming weeks. The prioritizing of cap space begs the question…

Where will the Dolphins be looking for help in free agency?

Without further adieu, and in no particular order, let’s break down an offseason wish-list for the Miami Dolphins that they could fulfill between free agency, trades, and the draft later on in April…

Wide Receiver:

It’s no secret that the Dolphins’ wideouts struggled to create any semblance of separation from DB’s last season, forcing both Tua and Fitzpatrick to squeeze balls into tight windows throughout the season. The team has some talent at the position, not much-proven production; Devante Parker is the only player who has proved his worth in the league. However, even with Parker, his comedown from a breakout 2019 season and continued injury issues bring his number one wideout status into question.

Parker will likely continue to be a key player moving forward, and behind him, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. figure to be relatively safe for next season. With uncertainty surrounding Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins, and even Jakeem Grant, the position needs another proven playmaker. Malcolm Perry will compete for a roster spot, and I’ll forever pound my fist on the table for him, but as a seventh-round pick, his future will never be guaranteed.

The 2021 draft is rife with dynamic wide receivers, and free agency looks deep as well, so expect the Dolphins to double-dip at the position before the offseason is over.

Running Back:

Myles Gaskin was a revelation last season. He turned into a reliable asset both on the ground and in the receiving game but missed games due to injury at various points in the season. Gaskin proved in 2020 that he deserves a role moving forward, but the Dolphins are still in need of a true number one back, or at least someone with a skill set that complements Gaskin’s (trying my best not to mention Najee Harris or Javonte Williams here).

Patrick Laird and Salvon Achmed have been nice stories, but neither is likely to be more than a role player in 2021 and beyond if they stick. When we talk about getting Tua weapons to make his life easier and put him in a position to succeed, having a capable backfield is just as important as threats out wide. Especially with how one-dimensional the Dolphins’ offense became at times last season, the team must find a dynamic runner to maintain balance.

Aaron Jones could be a target in free agency and has been linked to the Dolphins. Like last year, however, the NFL draft has a solid stable of backs that could go in the first few rounds. Expect the Dolphins to go after one big-name through either avenue to help Tua and this offense.

Offensive Line:

Now, I’m not saying you take Penei Sewell at third overall. But I do think you consider it.

The Dolphins’ O-line play in 2020 was light-years better than it was in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it was terrific — the bar had been set undeniably low after Miami’s 5-11 season that year. By most metrics, the line in 2020 was just average.

While probably not as glaring a weakness as something like a wide receiver, one thing playoff teams generally have in common is that they win in the trenches. For the Dolphins to take the next step in year three of the rebuild, it’s time they fielded a fearsome bunch upfront. This could be with a similar group to last season with young guns like Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt, and Solomon Kindley all playing better in year two.

Or, the Dolphins could seek to upgrade the line with another talented addition that could reshuffle the group and possibly relegate Ted Karras or Ereck Flowers to backup roles. There are a few options along the interior OL in free agency the Dolphins could target, and the offensive tackle class in this year’s draft is fantastic. I expect one solid addition to being made here.

Rotational DT:

One reason to be positive about the Dolphins’ future as a team goes back to what I mentioned in the O-line section about the trenches — on the defensive side of the ball, the team has a capable young core of interior lineman locked up for the foreseeable future. Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler are all good assets upfront and make up a solid foundation moving forward.

However, the one aspect of the Dolphins’ defense that could stand to improve is the run defense. One easy way to fix that one weakness is to add another body upfront to take snaps and keep the DT group fresh.

This could look like re-signing Davon Godchaux, drafting another lineman, or going after someone in free agency. Leonard Williams is coming off a great season with the Giants, but he could be outside the Dolphins’ price range for the position. Either way, expect at least a depth add along with the interior of the defensive line.

Backup QB:

Even with no end in sight to the Deshaun Watson rumors, my money is on Tua being the week one starter for the Dolphins. And for the record, this is my preference anyway (unless you can get Watson for around what the Rams gave up for Stafford, which isn’t happening).

Stay the course, trust your evaluation of your young QB, and keep your picks to surround him with weapons he can use to more quickly grow into the player we all think he can become.

Behind Tua, however, the picture is muddy. Fitz likely doesn’t return given his desire to actually play and not sit on the bench (completely reasonable), and it might be best for Tua to move forward without the stigma of that specific safety net from last season.

The Dolphins will need a capable backup QB if Tua misses time, as the team is finally competitive and can’t afford to roll the dice on a late-round draft pick and expect him to carry the team suddenly. Expect Miami to poach a veteran QB along the lines of Tyrod Taylor or Brian Hoyer during free agency.

Linebacker:

Less of a need before this week, there is now a clear hole at the position thanks to the surprise departure of Van Noy. The Dolphins will also likely not see Elandon Roberts or Kamu Grugier-Hill in aqua and orange next season. That leaves only Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Shaq Lawson as the team’s proven LB/Edge options.

Van Noy’s absence could open Vince Biegel’s door to return after he missed all of last season due to injury, but even with Biegel, the Dolphins will have to reinforce the position. Expect someone with the run-stuffing prowess of Roberts to be brought onboard, plus another depth piece like Grugier-Hill last season.

Some free-agent options could make sense for the Dolphins (Denzel Perryman comes to mind given his run-stopping skill set), but the draft is once again heavy at the top with enticing linebacker options. If Miami’s newfound spending money isn’t used on the defensive side of the ball, expect a priority addition at the linebacker position through the draft in April.

