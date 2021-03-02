After a very successful 2020 campaign that saw their playoff chances go up in flames in an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2021 offseason with fewer questions than last season. The defense settled into a top 5 scoring defense, and the Special Teams unit is now solidified with Jason Sanders being locked up long term. The NFL is likely to be in around 182M in salary cap space for each team, which is what I will be using in this article.

Just like my 2020 Free Agency Plan, this article will focus on what my opinion is about the Dolphins, with roster cuts, free-agent targets, and what the cap will look like when it is all said and done. We need to first take a deeper look into the cap number and cap casualties. Then I will preview where the Dolphins need to upgrade and offer an opinion on which players make sense. Thank you to Spotrac for the cap numbers and contracts that we will be discussing below. (Edit: Kyle Van Noy was a surprise release. Numbers are updated now to reflect the move)

Cap Space (Top 51): $37,575,422 (10th in NFL)

Roster Cuts:

WR Albert Wilson– This is year two of Albert Wilson on this list. Granted, he opted out in 2020 due to the pandemic; nothing has changed in my mind. Wilson has played in 20 out of 54 games for the team since signing as a free agent. Albeit a great YAC receiver, his cap hit of $5,183,334 doesn’t seem worth it, with the Dolphins looking to get younger at the position and holding high draft selections to fill the void. The team will save $2,850,000. (Cap Space after move: $40,425,422)

WR Jakeem Grant- While Jakeem Grant has been an excellent returner for this team, he lacks as a receiver. Boasting a career number of 61.8% catch percentage. Grant has had his moments on offense, but the team drafted Malcolm Perry and traded for Lynn Bowden Jr, who can handle kick/punt return duties. With a cap number of $4,687,500, a release of the 28-year-old Grant will free up some cap space ($2,887,500) while allowing the younger players to shine. (Cap Space after move: $43,312,922)

WR Allen Hurns– Hurns, like Wilson, opted out from the 2020 season. Hurns signed a contract with the team during the 2019 season. While he truly holds no value to the team at this point in his career, the team will likely move on from him. His cap hit and savings are about equal. This may lead to a designation of a post-June 1st release. As releasing him now will lose near $500,000 in cap space.

OT Jesse Davis- The Dolphins drafted 3 linemen in 2020. With both Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt getting playing time last year, the team may decide to move on from Davis. Davis carries a cap hit of $4,585,000. While I personally can envision the team keeping Davis with a restructure, I am more inclined to move on. The Dolphins can look to add to this position group in free agency. Davis has been okay, but the team can move on and let Hunt potentially win the job this spring/summer. (Cap Space after move: $45,897,922)

SS Clayton Fejedelem– The Dolphins have a choice here. To keep Eric Rowe or Clayton Fejedelem. I think it’s an easy choice. While they will save more by releasing Rowe, Fejedelem is the one that goes. Brandon Jones saw more playing time on defense. Both can play special teams. Fejedelem was decent, but injuries plagued his 2020 season. He carries a small cap hit of $2,478,125, but every dollar matters in a year where the cap is tight. (Cap Space after move: $47,376,047)

FS Bobby McCain– This isn’t for lack of play. McCain was a good safety last season after a rough first year transitioning from the team’s slot CB. I believe the Dolphins will be looking for a more versatile player. McCain carries a cap hit of just over 7M. With his release, the Dolphins will get back $5,660,000 in cap space. (Cap Space after move: $53,036,047)

Overview: The team has now put itself in a position to make some moves in free agency. They will be creative with these contracts in a cap-strapped year. The needs, in my opinion, will be listed below. Let’s see how the team will improve this roster.

Free Agency:

Needs- RB, WR, C, LB, OT, QB

QB- Sign Matt Barkley (31 years old)- Barkley is a solid veteran back up who spent the last few seasons backing up Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. For a team committed to Tua’s long-term development, bringing in Barkley to back him up while also working with a potential draft pick in the offseason could help this team a lot in the long run.

Contact: 2 years, 6.5M ($3.25M per season), 3M guaranteed at signing.

Other names to watch for: Tyrod Taylor, C.J Beathard, Mitchell Trubisky

RB- Sign Gus Edwards (26 years old)- Gus Edwards has been stuck in a committee backfield. I do not believe this will change in Miami. Edwards returns to South Florida, where he starred with the U. He’s been consistently good, averaging just over 700 yards in his first 3 seasons with 5.2 YPC. Signing Edwards will not break the bank, and they will have a powerful 1A/1B running back in Edwards. This will still allow the Dolphins to draft a running back and have a two-headed monster at the position, with Myles Gaskin still in the fold.

Contract: 3 years, 13M ($4.10M per season), 7M guaranteed

Other names to watch for: Aaron Jones, Mike Davis, James Conner

WR- Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster (25 years old)- Dolphins could go in so many directions here at WR. They have some holes to plug in this group. JuJu has quite a personality, as we saw in his final year in Pittsburgh. Brian Flores will put an end to that. JuJu would be a great target for Tua and can move into the slot and play outside. I do not believe they will be done here at the position come draft night, but this is a key to jump-starting the offense. Smith-Schuster has 12.1 YPC and 26 TDs in the first 4 years.

Contract: 5 years, 75M (15M per season), 32M guaranteed (contract backloaded in year 2/3)

Other names to watch for: Curtis Samuel, Sammy Watkins, Nelson Agholor

TE- None. Mike Gesicki is budding into a fantastic player for this team. Smythe and Shaheen provide value inside the red zone, and both are inexpensive. No reason to change much here.

OT- None. Dolphins committed high draft selections to Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt. Penei Sewell sitting at 3 would be possible if the team wanted to spend more draft capital here. Albeit more of a long shot than some think.

OG- None. Solomon Kindley was drafted in the 4th round and had a pretty good rookie campaign. Ereck Flowers was solid (not great) in his first year in Miami. I can see them starting at the top of the depth chart this spring.

OC- None. You want to spend a day 1 or 2 picks on the OL. Do it here. Creed Humphrey, anyone? I believe they will kick the tires on both re-signing Karras and speak with Corey Linsley.

ST- None. Jason Sanders is locked up long-term. There is a chance they bring back Matt Haack, but they could look to make a move in UDFA to get a new punter if they decide to move on.

DE- None. They committed money to Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah last off-season with near matching contracts. They combined for 13 sacks, 61 QB pressures in 2020. That won’t stop them from at least talking to JJ Watt and even Solomon Thomas. But it may not go further than that.

DT- None. Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis worked well together last year, and Zach Seiler has been good. I don’t see big upgrades here.

LB- Sign Matt Milano (25 years old)- Matt Milano was a great player for the Bills. Milano is a sideline-to-sideline LB that can really solidify the group. This move comes after the release of Kyle Van Noy. While Andrew Van Ginkel slides into replace KVN in the starting lineup, Milano immediately plays to his right. This would be a great signing, especially stealing him from a division rival.

Contract: 4 years, 55M ($13.75M per season), 25M guaranteed.

Other names to watch for: Lavonte David, Anthony Walker Jr, Eric Wilson

S- Sign Malik Hooker (25 years old)- Hooker has had some injury issues, but his upside is tremendous. If he can stay healthy, he can help this team. Replacing Bobby McCain doesn’t mean to go spend the moon for guys like Justin Simmons or Marcus Williams (Miami will be talking to them). Overall, Hooker seems to be the right play and will come with a prove-it deal.

Contract: 3 years, 12M (4M per season), 4M guaranteed

Other names to watch for: Marcus Williams, Justin Simmons, Duron Harmon

The Dolphins will have spent about 40M in average salary with these players with these moves listed here. I have mentioned that the team will likely be extra creative with their deals, giving more money in years 2 and 3 of longer-term deals. Cap space is expected to go up in 2022, with full stadiums and new TV rights coming in. I believe this gives the team youth, experience, and talent. At the same time, continuing to add to this group in the draft.

March 17th can’t get here soon enough. #FinsUp!

What do you think? Let me know on Twitter @DolphinsTalkTom