Unexpected news dropped today as the Miami Dolphins have announced that they will be moving on from Kyle Van Noy.

I'm told a pay cut was discussed with Kyle Van Noy, who is prepared to move on. Trade options still being explored but release coming if none found. His tenure in Miami was short-lived. More cap space for Dolphins to use in free agency. A good draft for versatile LBs too. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 2, 2021

Van Noy has not yet been released as Miami is trying to find a trade partner, but Van Noy will not be back with the Dolphins next season. Van Noy was disappointed when he heard the news as he was a captain and a team leader that many of the younger players turned to for advice.

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

Now the Dolphins have to find a way to replace Van Noy, as he was a key piece to the Dolphin’s defense last season. The emergence of Andrew Van Ginkel probably made this an easier decision for the Dolphins, but that is only one piece of the puzzle. Van Ginkel and Van Noy played a lot together on opposite sides, so the Dolphins will have to find an edge that can play the opposite of Van Ginkel. Miami will have to look to free agency to replace Van Noy or draft an edge.

Free Agents

Von Miller

Matt Judon

Melvin Ingram

Bud Dupree

Shaq Barrett

Jadeveon Clowney

Yannick Ngakoue

Ryan Kerrigan

Oliver Vernon

Leonard Floyd

Justin Houston

Haason Reddick

Potential Rookie Replacements

Zaven Collins

Gregory Rousseau

Jaelen Phillips

Carlos Basham

Rashad Weaver

Patrick Jones

Quincy Roche

Victor Dimukeje

Elerson Smith

Kwity Paye

Joseph Ossai

In House Candidates

Vince Biegel

What do you want the Dolphins to do? Do any of these names stand out? There’s plenty of names out there to replace Van Noy, so it may be sad to see him go, but it also could be exciting at who the Dolphins bring in.

