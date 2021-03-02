Unexpected news dropped today as the Miami Dolphins have announced that they will be moving on from Kyle Van Noy.
I'm told a pay cut was discussed with Kyle Van Noy, who is prepared to move on. Trade options still being explored but release coming if none found. His tenure in Miami was short-lived.
More cap space for Dolphins to use in free agency. A good draft for versatile LBs too.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 2, 2021
Van Noy has not yet been released as Miami is trying to find a trade partner, but Van Noy will not be back with the Dolphins next season. Van Noy was disappointed when he heard the news as he was a captain and a team leader that many of the younger players turned to for advice.
Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021
Now the Dolphins have to find a way to replace Van Noy, as he was a key piece to the Dolphin’s defense last season. The emergence of Andrew Van Ginkel probably made this an easier decision for the Dolphins, but that is only one piece of the puzzle. Van Ginkel and Van Noy played a lot together on opposite sides, so the Dolphins will have to find an edge that can play the opposite of Van Ginkel. Miami will have to look to free agency to replace Van Noy or draft an edge.
Free Agents
Von Miller
Matt Judon
Melvin Ingram
Bud Dupree
Shaq Barrett
Jadeveon Clowney
Yannick Ngakoue
Ryan Kerrigan
Oliver Vernon
Leonard Floyd
Justin Houston
Haason Reddick
Potential Rookie Replacements
Zaven Collins
Gregory Rousseau
Jaelen Phillips
Carlos Basham
Rashad Weaver
Patrick Jones
Quincy Roche
Victor Dimukeje
Elerson Smith
Kwity Paye
Joseph Ossai
In House Candidates
Vince Biegel
What do you want the Dolphins to do? Do any of these names stand out? There’s plenty of names out there to replace Van Noy, so it may be sad to see him go, but it also could be exciting at who the Dolphins bring in.
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
My thoughts on the Kyle Van Noy news…1) Any time you sign a guy to a 4-year $51 mill $30 mill guaranteed contract and only hold him for a year, I'm not sure you can put a positive spin on that. 2) YES, the way they structured the deal was great as it gave them an (cont)
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 2, 2021