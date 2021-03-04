Introducing the DolphinsTalk Fan Series! We talk with Dolphins fans from all over the world. Some you’ll know, some you won’t, but all of them love the Dolphins.

On the first episode, Josh sits down with DouglieDoWrong who explains where he gets his love of the Dolphins from, the difference between watching a game at Hard Rock Stadium and anywhere else, what some of his favorite Dolphins memories are, and how he got into podcasting/YouTubing. This plus lots more on our newest podcast! Check it out!

