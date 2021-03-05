Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have hired former NFL safety and secondary coach Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant. In 2020 Gregory was the Lions secondary coach. Gregory spent 3 seasons in Detroit as a coach, 2 as a defensive assistant before being promoted to secondary coach last season.

Gregory was a college stand-out at Syracuse University and played in the NFL for eight seasons. The first six with the Chargers and the final two with the Patriots where he was a player when Brian Flores was on that Patriots coaching staff. Steve Gregory is most well known for being the player who recovered the “butt-fumble” and running it back for a touchdown.