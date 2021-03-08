Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have traded for troubled former 2020 1st round draft pick offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson. Per Rapoport the terms of the trade are the Dolphins and Titans are swapping draft picks completing the deal. Rumor is the Dolphins and Titans are swapping 7th round draft picks but that has yet to be confirmed with the Dolphins receiving a 2022 7th rounder and Wilson for a 2021 7th rounder in exchange

Wilson went to the same High School as Brian Flores and the Dolphins are buying low on a very talented player who has had issues off the playing field. On September 11th, 2020 Wilson was arrested for a DUI in Nashville, TN. The arrest report stated that Wilson was traveling on Charlotte Avenue at a high rate of speed. According to a witness, a vehicle that was later identified as Wilson’s was doing “donuts” at the intersection of 25th Avenue N. and Charlotte Avenue. Wilson lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall. Also during Training Camp, Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended. In their report, the police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping. He received a trespass warning.

On December 5th, 2020 the Titans suspended Wilson for their Week 13 game for violating team rules. He finished the 2020 season playing only in one game.

The Dolphins’ acquisition of Wilson brings Miami versatility and another player with a high skill set to their offensive line. At Georgia, Wilson started 24 of 25 games over 2018 and 2019. With Wilson, Jackson, Hunt, and Kindley the Dolphins now three have offensive linemen who went in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft to go with Kindley who went in Round 4 and played well last year. If these players and grow together the Dolphins have the makings of a bright young offensive line. Wilson will count $1.135 million against the 2021 salary cap for the Dolphins.