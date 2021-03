“Tua” became a household name quickly during his time as quarterback for The University of Alabama. As the 5th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa went to the Miami Dolphins and is already off to make an impact. On Monday evening March 8th Tua chatted with Dolphins fans in an event put on by Fanatics. Watch the video below to see what Tua had to say. He answers questions about his time at Alabama, his first year with the Dolphins, and what his goals are next year for the Dolphins.