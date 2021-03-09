On this episode of the DolphinsTalk Fan Series, Mike and Ian sit down with and get to know Die-Hard Miami Dolphins fan JoyElizabeth. Joy shares her love of the Miami Dolphins with us and how she became a fan of the team. What it is like being a Dolphins fan in Orchard Park, NY, and being able to see the Buffalo Bills stadium from her house, how she used to be neighbors with Ryan Fitzpatrick, also when she isn’t following the Dolphins what she likes to do in her free time, and we get her thoughts on the Dolphins 2020 season and what she expects to see from them in 2021. Be sure to follow JoyElizabeth on Twitter @JoyElizabeth05

