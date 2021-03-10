After the surprise announcement last week that the Miami Dolphins were going to release Kyle Van Noy, but were going to try and trade him first. The Dolphins on Wednesday afternoon officially released Kyle Van Noy.

Dolphins officially released Kyle Van Noy. Move will save $9.775M in salary cap space. They tried to trade him as I reported last week but were ready to move on. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 10, 2021

The Dolphins open up just under $10 million in salary-cap space with this move. There are numerous factors in play here as to why the Dolphins let go of Van Noy. For one the salary cap dropping from $198.2 million to $182.5 million could not have been foreseen at the time last March when the Dolphins gave this contract out to Van Noy. Also, the emergence and outstanding play of Andrew Van Ginkel in 2020 showed that the Dolphins had a cheaper, younger, in-house replacement already on their roster who can do many of the things Van Noy did and brought to the table. Not to mention with the cap savings the Dolphins may be able to find a cheaper and better linebacker on the open market this offseason or use those cap savings to improve other areas of the roster.

While Van Noy had a solid season, a locker-room leader, and a fan favorite it is a logical move to make to open the cap space to be used in other areas.