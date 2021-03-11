On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo as he covers all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First Mike talks about the Dolphins officially releasing Kyle Van Noy and where some of that money may go. Then Mike talks about the rumor from Wednesday that the Dolphins have interest in Free Agent running back James Conner and he talks about how the Dolphins must go about re-shaping their running back room and is Conner a good fit for the Dolphins. He also talks about the rumor that Miami has an interest in Kenny Golladay the free-agent wide receiver out of Detroit and if Miami should make a move for him next week. He goes over Golladay’s stats and shoots down the 1.9 yards per separation per route stat as worthless and tells you why to ignore it. In closing Mike shares some of his pre-free agency thoughts for the Dolphins heading into next week. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.